Battery Power TV: Making sense of Ozzie Albies’ lost season

Ozzie Albies would no doubt like to turn the page on 2022.

The Atlanta Braves second baseman’s season was marred by starts and stops, with injury limiting him to 64 games and keeping him out of the postseason entirely. When he was on the field, he had his year of below league average production.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney make sense of Albies’ year and set the expectations for what lies ahead in 2023.

