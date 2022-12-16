Braves News: Dansby Swanson rumblings, Sean Murphy trade recap, and more

Dansby Swanson’s honeymoon may be in full swing, but the rumors of the free-agent shortstop have not been slowed. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Thursday afternoon that the Boston Red Sox, among others, have “seriously considered” adding Swanson to the club.

Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now. Would allow them to keep Story at 2B. Swanson’s in very good shape: Cubs, Dodgers, Braves among others interested. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2022

Xander Bogaerts was previously Boston’s shortstop, but the 30-year-old signed with the San Diego Padres last week on an 11-year deal.

The Red Sox join the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Atlanta Braves in pursuing Swanson. The shortstop position remains the question of the offseason from the Braves fanbase, and the more his market expands, the less likely it seems that Swanson will suit up for Atlanta in 2023.

Swanson was considered one of the “big four” free agent shortstops and is the last one to remain unsigned. He put together an incredible 2022, logging a .277 batting average with 25 homers. Defensively, he put up the second best fielding percentage of his career, at .986.

MLB News:

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially announced their one-year, $9M deal with OF Kevin Kiermaier.

The San Francisco Giants have discussed a reunion with catcher Curt Casali. He appeared in 77 games for the Giants in 2021 and 41 in 2022.

The Boston Red Sox have officially announced their five-year, $90M deal with OF Masataka Yoshida.

The Baltimore Orioles signed INF/OF Adam Frazier to a one-year, $8M deal. He put together an incredible 2021 and was selected as an All-Star.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and RHP Scott McGough are in agreement on a two-year deal. The contract includes a mutual option for 2025.

The Chicago Cubs signed reliever Brad Boxberger to a one-year, $2.8M deal. His deal includes a $5M mutual option and a buyout worth $800K.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired INF Yonny Hernandez from the Oakland A’s. Hernandez was claimed by Oakland last month and was designated for assignment earlier this week.

The New York Mets signed catcher Omar Narvaez to a two-year, $15M deal. He will make $8M in 2023 with a player option worth $7M in 2024.

The New York Yankees and left-handed starter Carlos Rodon agreed to a six-year, $162M deal on Thursday evening. After opting out of his contract with the Giants following last season, Rodon became the hottest pitcher on the open market.