Braves reunite with Ehire Adrianza on minor league deal, per report

No, it’s not the infielder signing you were probably looking for, but the Braves have nonetheless reportedly re-added utility player Ehire Adrianza to the fold, this time on a minor league deal that comes with an invitation to Spring Training.

The Braves signed Ehire Adrianza to a minor-league deal with an invite to big-league camp. He’ll be a non-roster invite. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) December 16, 2022

Adrianza spent all of 2021 with the Braves, giving them 0.6 fWAR across 209 PAs with an average-y batting line as part of their title run. That was enough for him to leverage a guaranteed $1.5M, along with some small incentives, from the Nationals for the 2022 season — but he scuffled horribly and was eventually traded back to the Braves, where he saw minimal playing time due to a pretty full roster, the presence of a universal DH that reduced pinch-hit opportunities, as well as the fact that Adrianza constantly got injured.

Adrianza will enter Spring Training as part of a competition for one of the team’s final roster spots. Given that Atlanta’s infield situation remains pretty unclear, it’s hard to say at this point whether he has an inside track towards a spot. His projections aren’t terrible — pretty much generic, not-so-great bench player land for him — but his 2022 was not fun for anyone.

For more on Adrianza if you’re so inclined, check out his entry in our 2022 review series.