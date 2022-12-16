Braves acquire INF Hoy Park from Boston for cash considerations

The Atlanta Braves are looking to have an active Friday when it comes to organizational depth in the infield. After signing Ehire Adrianza to a minor league deal earlier today, Atlanta made another move to fill up an open spot on the 40-man roster.

The #Braves today acquired INF Hoy Park from Boston in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 16, 2022

An interesting tidbit is that Park was designated for assignment by Boston on Tuesday once they made their signing of former Brave Kenley Jansen. As a result, the Braves were able to acquire Park in a move that likely is simply to add organizational depth in the present. Over 210 career plate appearances over the past two years, Park has slashed .201/.291./346 at the plate, good for a 74 wRC+. He also has 55 strikeouts compared to 22 walks.

One intriguing aspect of Park is that he has played all over the diamond at various stops in both the minors and the majors. Though the results have been a mixed bag, Park has at least shown small samples of being capable at a few different positions, which could mean he may offer a bit of upside as a utility option.

With three more spots to four on the 40-man roster, the Braves still have more moves to make. Stay with Battery Power for all the latest news and analysis.