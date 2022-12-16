Braves, Michael A. Taylor linked in Rosenthal’s latest

In his latest “What I’m Hearing” column, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic links the Atlanta Braves with Kansas City Royal outfielder Michael A. Taylor as a potential trade match.

The Royals have some younger players they’re interested in giving centerfield innings to in 2023, including former Brave Drew Waters, and are reportedly looking to move the 32-year-old Taylor to facilitate that.

The Braves were linked to Taylor last year at the trade deadline, giving even more credence to the rumor, and could use another right-handed outfielder on their roster. With Guillermo Heredia moving on earlier in the off-season and the Braves’ primary centerfielder, Michael Harris II, being left-handed, a right handed compliment who can also play center makes more than a little sense. Taylor is in the last year of a 2-year, $9 million dollar contract, making $4.5 million in 2023 before becoming a free agent in 2024.

Rosenthal was also the first insider to link the Braves with Sean Murphy a week or so before the trade eventually happened, so the information he hears is a step above the other rumors that are constantly floating out there.