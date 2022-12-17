This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Russ Ortiz from the Giants

Braves Franchise History

1995 - The Braves trade Kent Mercker to the Orioles in exchange for Joe Borowski and Rachaad Stewart.

2002 - The Braves acquire starter Russ Ortiz from the Giants in exchange for Damian Moss and Manuel Mateo.

2002 - The Braves agree to a two-year contract with free agent Paul Byrd.

MLB History

1910 - John Harris sells the Boston National League team to a syndicate headed by William Hepburn Russell for $100,000.

1914 - Charles Comiskey names Clarence “Pants” Rowland, a scout and minor league executive with Peoria, as his new manager of the White Sox.

1920 - The National and American Leagues vote to allow pitchers who used the spitball in 1920 to continue using it as long as they are in the league. There will be 17 players that are allowed to throw the spitball going forward.

1964 - The Yankees fire Mel Allen their long-time TV and radio voice.

1968 - Owners announce that they will increase contributions to the players’ pension fund by $1 million to $5.1 million per year. The players overwhelmingly vote down the proposal 491-7.

1992 - The Twins sign free agent outfielder Dave Winfield.

1993 - The A’s sign Rickey Henderson to a two-year, $8.6 million deal.

1996 - David Wells agrees to a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Yankees.

2000 - Plans for financing and construction of a new downtown stadium in Miami with a retractable roof are announced.

2003 - Gary Sheffield agrees to a three-year, $39 million deal with the Yankees.

2011 - The Phillies re-sign Jimmy Rollins to a three-year, $33 million deal.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.