Braves News: Braves add INF Hoy Park, reunite with Ehire Adrianza, and more

Shortly following the announcement of the Ehire Adrianza reunion, the Atlanta Braves added an infielder to the 40-man roster on Friday in 26-year-old Hoy Park. Park was acquired from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.

The #Braves today acquired INF Hoy Park from Boston in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 16, 2022

Park joined the Red Sox in November 2022 after being traded by the Pirates. After the Red Sox acquired Kenley Jansen on Tuesday, Park was designated for assignment and selected by the Braves.

Last season, Park put together a .216 average and tallied 11 hits in 51 at-bats. Defensively in 2022, he served as a second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, and right fielder. The majority of his playing time came at second base. Park will primarily be able to provide some depth for the Braves as a utilityman as the 40-man roster fills up, with just three spots remaining.

