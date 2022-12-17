Hot Stove open thread

It has been a quiet Saturday, but here are today’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- Many people expected that the Blue Jays would trade one of their three catchers this offseason, but it hasn’t happened yet. However, with Sean Murphy in Atlanta and Willson Contreras and Christian Vazquez off the board, they could now be dealing from a position of strength.
- The Orioles, Angels and Rangers are among the teams that are showing interest in free agent left-hander Rich Hill.
- The Red Sox reportedly have some interest in bringing back JD Martinez.
Loading comments...