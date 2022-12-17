Dansby Swanson agrees to 7-year deal with Cubs, per report

It appears that for the second straight season, the Atlanta Braves have lost another key player to free agency. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Dansby Swanson is finalizing an agreement with the Chicago Cubs.

The deal is for a reported seven-years and $177 million per Bally Sports Russell Dorsey.

Swanson enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 and couldn’t have come at a better time as he entered free agency. Swanson appeared in all 162 games while hitting .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a 116 wRC+. He also put together the best defensive season of his career and nearly doubled his previous career-high with 6.4 fWAR.

Swanson made his major league debut with the Braves in 2016. All told, he has appeared in 827 games for Atlanta and has a career line of .255/.321/.417 with 102 home runs and a 94 wRC+.

The Braves reportedly floated Swanson an offer in the $100 million range. There had been very few updates of contact between the two sides. Swanson waited out Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts signing for huge money deals. The reality was that for Swanson to return to Atlanta, then he would likely be leaving a sizable chunk of money on the table.

