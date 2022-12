The Dansby Swanson saga and the Dansby Swanson era both came to and end, with the shortstop joining the Chicago Cubs.

It’s a familiar story for Atlanta Braves fans, says Cory McCartney, who are less than a year removed from watching another star sign elsewhere.

On the free-agent market that changed everything, and where the Braves turn next at shortstop.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.