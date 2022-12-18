This Day in MLB History: December 18

MLB History

1903 - Ban Johnson is reelected as president of the American League and given a raise to $10,000. The league also votes to allow coaches at first and third base at all times. The AL also adopts the “foul strike” rule that has been in place in the National League since 1901. A foul ball will now count as a strike unless there are already two strikes.

1920 - Ty Cobb agrees to a $32,500 contract as manager of the Tigers.

1956 - Former shortstop Phil Rizzuto signs on as a radio and TV announcer with the Yankees.

1973 - The Yankees announce the hiring of Dick Williams as the team’s new manager which sets up a legal showdown with A’s owner Charlie Finley. AL president Joe Cronin will rule two days later that Williams cannot sign with the Yankees.

1975 - Chuck Tanner agrees to a three-year deal as manager of the A’s.

1990 - The National League announces six cities as finalists for two expansion clubs that will join the league in 1993. They are Buffalo, Denver, Miami, Orlando, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Washington D.C.

1991 - The Blue Jays agree to a two-year deal with Jack Morris for a reported $10.85 million.

2001 - The Cardinals sign Tina Martinez to a three-year, $21 million deal.

2001 - Cleveland trades John Rocker to the Rangers in exchange for minor league pitcher Dave Elder.

2017 - J.T. Realmuto asks the Marlins to trade him.

2021 - The Mets announce the hiring of Buck Showalter as their new manager replacing Luis Rojas.

