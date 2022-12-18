Braves News: Dansby Swanson signs in Chicago, free agent moves, more

Well the most anticipated news of the Braves offseason finally happened on Saturday, as Dansby Swanson signed a 7 year $177 million deal with the Cubs. That is probably not a contract that is going to look good by the end of it in my view. As a result of the Braves offering Dansby the qualifying offer, the Braves will receive a compensatory draft pick after Competitive Balance round B (right before round 3) in the 2023 MLB Draft, which comes with a bonus slot value of around $900,000. If the Braves want to add an external shortstop, they will have to look at the free agent market, in which the best option at the position is 34 year old Elvis Andrus, or make a trade.

Braves News

Dansby Swanson signs with the Cubs for 7 years, $177 million.

Battery Power TV broke down the ramifications of the Dansby departure.

Matt looked at Vaughn Grissom’s 2022 season, as he may now be in line to be the 2023 starting shortstop.

Garrett took a look at the player that the Braves took with the compensatory pick they got from Freddie Freeman leaving, in Blake Burkhalter, and his 2022 season.

MLB News

The Dodgers signed DH JD Martinez to a 1 year $10 million deal.

The White Sox signed speedster Billy Hamilton.

The Pirates signed catcher Austin Hedges.

The Mets reportedly made a serious offer for Carlos Correa.

MLB.com took a look at 10 of the best remaining free agents.

Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million.