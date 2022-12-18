Hot Stove open thread

Here are today’s news and notes from around Major League Baseball:
- The Twins are reportedly among the teams showing interest in free agents Justin Turner and A.J. Pollock.
- Catcher Christian Vazquez was reportedly interested in a reunion with the Red Sox and reached out to the club before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Twins.
- The Cubs are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring back left-hander Drew Smyly.
- Free Agent pitcher Seth Lugo reportedly has strong interest from the Dodgers and the Padres
Loading comments...