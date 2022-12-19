This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Justin Upton to the Padres

Braves Franchise History

2014 - The Braves trade Justin Upton and Aaron Northcraft to the Padres in exchange for Max Fried, Dustin Peterson, Jace Peterson and Mallex Smith.

MLB History

1914 - Clark Griffith meets with Walter Johnson in Kansas City and convinces him to re-sign with Washington for $12,500.

1934 - The Yankees send five players to San Francisco as part of the payment for Joe DiMaggio. He will play one more season in the PCL and then report to the Yankees at the end of 1935.

1976 - A single engine plane crashes into the upper deck of Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium injuring the pilot and three others.

1986 - After finding no interested parties in free agency, Jack Morris agrees to salary arbitration with the Tigers and accuses major league owners of collusion against free agents.

1991 - The Blue Jays sign free agent Dave Winfield.

2002 - Hideki Matsui reaches a preliminary agreement with the Yankees on a three-year, $21 million contract.

2003 - Kevin Millwood agrees to the Phillies’ offer of salary arbitration.

2010 - Kansas City trades Zack Greinke and infielder Yuniesky Betancourt to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a package including Jake Odorizzi, Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain and Jeremy Jeffress.

2011 - The Rangers are the winners in the Yu Darvish sweepstakes with a $51.7 million offer which is the largest ever made through the posting system.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.