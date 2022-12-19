Braves News: Swanson Aftermath, Ronald Acuna Jr. turns 25, more

With Dansby Swanson now a Chicago Cub, some insight on his free agency is beginning to be revealed. Mark Bowman of MLB.com presented an interesting tidbit on the Braves pursuit of Swanson on Sunday.

An extra $77 million will make you do that. Braves never increased their 6 yr. $100M offer. We knew Dansby would need to leave money on the table. But $25-40M is different than $77M, or $11M a year during his 7yr. deal. https://t.co/mlcxDgnRsa — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) December 18, 2022

The Braves offer that he is referring has been known for months, but Bowman goes further in saying the Braves never increased their offer. While the specifics of any further discussions/negotiations may not be known, on truth remains the same when it comes to the Braves and Alex Anthopoulos. They are not going to go beyond their comfort zone for a player, even if the market requires it for one of their own.

They did not do it for Josh Donaldson.

They did not do it for Freddie Freeman.

And now the same is true for Dansby Swanson.

With that truth now more valid the ever, attention shifts to what the Braves will do to improve their roster for 2023 and beyond. Trades for Joe Jimenez and Sean Murphy certainly help, but losing Swanson and William Contreras takes with it a good amount of offense. However, there is no doubt Anthopoulos likely has prepared for this time to arrive. It will be fun to see what moves he ultimately makes.

Braves News

Sunday was Ronald Acuna Jr.’s 25th birthday. As Braves County knows, when healthy, Acuna Jr. has done things at a young age that few have done in recent baseball history. The hope is that health will allow for him to get back to that level of production in 2023.

Darius Vines and Tyler Collins 2022 seasons were reviewed by Garrett Spain and Eric Cole.

Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert discussed many perspectives on Dansby Swanson’s departure in the latest Emergency Podcast on the Battery Power Podcast Network.

