Braves to be featured on Sunday Night Baseball against Padres, Phillies

The Braves will play on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball against the San Diego Padres on April 9 and the Philadelphia Phillies on May 28. Both games will be hosted at Truist Park.

ESPN announced the two games earlier today with Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney set to handle the broadcast duties once again. There will also be a dual “KayRod” cast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay in the booth on ESPN2.

The Padres project to be very good once again in 2023. Coming off an NLCS appearance, they will be without suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. when they journey to Atlanta in April, but the addition of Xander Bogaerts alongside Manny Machado and Juan Soto should make for a formidable lineup with a strong starting rotation and capable bullpen.

The series against Philadelphia will be the first meeting between the two division rivals in 2023. With MLB’s new “everyone plays everyone at least once” scheduling format, we will see less of our divisional foes, which is a welcome change (in my humble opinion.) The Phillies will likely be without Bryce Harper as he recovers from elbow surgery, but longtime menace Trea Turner figures to give that lineup a real boost out of the leadoff spot.

The Braves open the 2023 season on the road in Washington on March 30.