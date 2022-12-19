Hot stove open thread

In case you missed it, the Braves signed Jordan Luplow earlier this evening. As for other stuff...

The Orioles are reuniting with reliever Mychal Givens by given him (sorry) a $5M guarantee.

The Padres are guaranteeing more than $15M to erstwhile Met Seth Lugo, which maxes out at two years.

There are not too many names left on the big board for teams seeking upgrades, and trades may end up being the more fruitful avenue at this point. We’ll see what happens, though it may be a quiet rest of December as everyone settles in for the holidays.