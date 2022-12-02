This Day Braves History: Atlanta signs Chipper Jones to three year deal

Braves Franchise History

1942 - The Boston Braves acquire shortstop Eddie Joost and pitcher Nate Andrews from the Reds in exchange for shortstop Eddie Miller.

2005 - The Atlanta Braves agree to terms with third baseman Chipper Jones on a three-year contract.

MLB History

1916 - The National Commission orders that injured players shall receive full pay for the duration of their contracts. Previously, clubs were allowed to suspend players after 15 days of pay through the injury clause.

1948 - Stan Musial is named MVP of the National League after one of the most impressive individual seasons of all-time. Musial led the NL with a .365 average, 135 runs scored, 131 RBI, 230 hits, 46 doubles, 18 triples and a .702 slugging percentage. His 39 home runs were one short of Johnny Mize and Ralph Kiner.

1963 - The Angels trade outfielder Leon Wagner to Cleveland for pitcher Barry Latman and a player to be named later who turns out to be first baseman Joe Adcock.

1991 - The New York Mets sign free agent outfielder Bobby Bonilla to a five-year, $29 million contract.

1995 - Michael Stirn, the fan who caught the ball Cal Ripken, Jr. hit for a home run on the night he broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive game streak, sells it to a Maryland businessman for $41,736.

2013 - The Orioles send closer Jim Johnson, author of back-to-back 50-save seasons, to the Athletics in return for 2B Jemile Weeks. The A’s also sign free agent P Scott Kazmir to a two-year deal worth $22 million, in expectation of losing both starter Bartolo Colon and closer Grant Balfour to free agency. Kazmir’s signing will prove to be a good move, but Johnson will be a complete bust, earning his unconditional release by mid-season.