Braves News: Sean Murphy interest, Dansby Swanson rumblings, and more

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Atlanta Braves have checked in on Sean Murphy, current catcher of the Oakland A’s. While a trade is not out of the question, Rosenthal did say that “the chances of the Braves acquiring Murphy are slim.” Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras seem to have the position handled, but should the Braves acquire Murphy, Contreras could shift primarily to the DH role.

Murphy, 28, had a solid 2022 season. In 1004 frames behind the dish, he allowed just two passed balls and posted a .991 fielding percentage, committing only eight errors. He will be under team control through 2025.

Rosenthal also explored trading Manny Piña as an option, who is currently signed on with the Braves for $4.5M this season. His deal includes a $4M club option for next season. Piña appeared in just five games for the Braves last season after suffering a wrist injury. Despite his subpar bat, Piña may be able to provide security for another club behind the plate.

Braves News:

MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa joined Battery Power TV to discuss Dansby Swanson and why he is in a good position with the Braves.

The season in review series continues with Huascar Ynoa and Adam Maier.

MLB News:

Hall of Famer and 2x Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry passed away at age 84.

The Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year deal with lefty Matt Boyd. The deal is expected to be worth $10M.

Mike Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided arbitration after agreeing to a one-year, $1.4M deal.

The Kansas City Royals made a couple of changes to their coaching staff, including the hiring of Brian Sweeney as pitching coach.

The Red Sox have turned all eyes to Mitch Haniger. The OF has also drawn interest from the Dodgers, Rangers, Giants, and Angels.

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a deal with RHP Zach Eflin. Being the largest free-agent contract in Rays history, the deal is worth three-years, $40M.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have reportedly shown interest in second baseman Kolten Wong.