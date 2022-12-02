Daily Hammer Podcast: Creativity could benefit the Braves

It is not fun to tease, Mr. Rosenthal!

On Thursday evening, leading up to the main event of the MLB offseason, the 2022 Winter Meetings, Ken Rosenthal discussed the latest rumors around baseball. This included a bit of unexpected news that the Braves have checked in on Athletics catcher Sean Murphy. While the interest is likely just due diligence, it is an indication that Atlanta could get creative this offseason.

Shawn Coleman dives into the interest and a few other topics on the Daily Hammer:

The Braves catch depth could be good leverage in potential trades

Murphy as a target makes sense with the Athletics and Braves recent trade history

If Swanson is not the significant move to be made, the Braves have multiple ways they could pivot to add significant talent

