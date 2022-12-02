Baseball America names Alex Anthopoulos MLB Executive of the Year

The accolades for the 2022 Atlanta Braves continue to roll in as Baseball America has named Alex Anthopoulos as its MLB Executive of the Year. Under Anthopoulos, the Braves have won five straight division titles and won the 2021 World Series. They won 101 games during the 2022 season running down the Mets at the end for another NL East crown.

Anthopoulos took over the Braves’ front office in 2017 at a time when the front office was hampered by turmoil. Since then he has righted the ship and transformed the franchise from one that was rebuilding into a perennial contender. It isn’t surprising that Anthopoulos told Baseball America that he views the award as an organizational award.

“I just view it as an organizational award,” Anthopoulos said. “It’s an organizational award because we all know one person is not responsible for the success of an organization. “It’s pretty gratifying. Very rewarding. And I’m excited for the scouting department, the player development department, the front office, the business side—the whole organization. I think it’s something that we all share.”

Under Anthopoulos’ watch, the Braves locked up four key members of the team’s young core to long term extensions in Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris and Spencer Strider positioning the franchise to a be a contender long term.