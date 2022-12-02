Battery Power TV: Why HOF call is coming for Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy

The wait may soon be over for Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy.

Both are on the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era Committee, and being considered by a panel that includes their peers, may change everything.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss why McGriff and Murphy could get the HOF call as part of a ballot filled with candidates linked to PEDs and other red flags, and how the recent moves by the Era Committees bode well for these ex-Braves.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.