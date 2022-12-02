 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Why HOF call is coming for Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy

Former Braves will be considered as part of the Era Committee ballot Sunday

By Cory McCartney
The wait may soon be over for Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy.

Both are on the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era Committee, and being considered by a panel that includes their peers, may change everything.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss why McGriff and Murphy could get the HOF call as part of a ballot filled with candidates linked to PEDs and other red flags, and how the recent moves by the Era Committees bode well for these ex-Braves.

