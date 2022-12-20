This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Kevin Millwood to the Phillies

Braves Franchise History

2001 - The Braves sign Albie Lopez to a one-year deal.

2002 - The Braves trade Kevin Millwood to the Phillies in exchange for catcher Johnny Estrada.

MLB History

1921 - At the Major League meetings, the American League votes to return to the best-of-seven World Series format. The National League wants to keep the current five-of-nine format. Judge Landis breaks the tie and the four-of-seven format is reinstated.

1940 - A’s manager Connie Mack buys a controlling interest in the club from the Shibe family for a reported $42,000.

1960 - Charlie Finley buys the 52 percent of the A’s in the late Arnold Johnson’s estate.

1973 - American League president Joe Cronin sides with the A’s and rules that the Yankees cannot sign manager Dick Williams. New York had announced Williams as their new manager two days earlier.

1989 - The Mets trade Juan Samuel to the Dodgers just six months after acquiring him from the Phillies. New York receives Mike Marshall and Alejandro Peña in the deal.

1996 - The Blue Jays trade John Olerud to the Mets.

2002 - The Dodgers sign veteran first baseman Fred McGriff to a one-year deal.

2017 - The Rays trade third baseman Evan Longoria to the Giants.

2021 - The A’s hire Mark Kotsay as their new manager replacing Bob Melvin.

