Braves News: Atlanta signs Jordan Luplow, Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, more

While the weekend was defined by a major move that was not made by the Braves, Monday was significant as the Braves added to their depth by signing veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow. Ideally, this a move that could allow the Braves to find an above-average offensive option against left-handers, someone that could be a platoon partner for Eddie Rosario and another option to DH. Luplow also could offer regulars a chance to rest by starting in the outfield on occasion.

However, in reality, Luplow has had his struggles at the plate, especially last season. This is why the cost for his services was only $1.4 million for one season. If he works out and can feel multiple needs, it is another great move on the margins for the Braves. If he struggles, it is not a major concern to part ways with him. In other words, there is essentially no risk in this move with plenty of room for it to provide positive value.

For the Braves, this is the type of move that that has provided good value in the past. Time will tell if happens again.

