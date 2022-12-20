Daily Hammer Podcast: Welcome to Atlanta Jordan Luplow

A few major moves have impacted the Braves over the past few weeks. A few were through trade additions with Sean Murphy and Joe Jimenez. Others are through departures, such as sending William Contreras to Milwaukee and the Cubs signing Dansby Swanson. And yet, the Braves still have a few moves to address. Another move was made on Monday in the form of Jordan Luplow, a player who could be an offensive option against lefties and a capable fielder with regulars need a day off. While bringing in Luplow should not prevent another significant move from being made, he could bring plenty of positive value on such a cheap contract.

Luplow’s signing could fill multiple roles for the Braves

While he has had success against southpaws, his production has struggled recently

The Braves track record of helping hitters improve once they reach Atlanta could bode well for Luplow

Jorge Mateo may make sense as a shortstop trade target

In general, due to new rules on the shift and base running, finding a shortstop to add value defensively and on the base paths could make sense of Atlanta

