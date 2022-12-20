Hot Stove open thread

Here is a look at the biggest stories from around Major League Baseball for Tuesday including a potentially big turn of events in San Francisco:

The San Francisco Giants postponed a scheduled news conference to announce Carlos Correa Tuesday due to a reported medical concern.

The New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with reliever Adam Ottavino. The deal contains an opt out after the first year.

The Padres have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with Matt Carpenter.