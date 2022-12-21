 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Baseball History: December 21

By Kris Willis
/ new
Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies, 2022 World Series Set Number: X164229 TK1

Braves Franchise History

1935 - The Boston Bees acquire Ray Benge, Tony Cuccinello, Al Lopez and Bobby Regis from the Dodgers in exchange for Ed Brandt and Randy Moore.

MLB History

1960 - Cubs owner Philip Wrigley announces that the club will not have a manager for next season and will instead use a group of coaches that will take turns managing the club. The results are a disaster as Chicago finishes 35 games out of first place.

1981 - The Phillies sign third baseman Mike Schmidt to a six-year deal that will pay him $1.2 million per season.

1982 - After five seasons with the Dodgers, Steve Garvey agrees to a five-year contract with the Padres.

1995 - David Cone re-signs with the Yankees on a three-year, $18 million deal.

1999 - The Dodgers receive a $50,000 fine and are banned from scouting any players from the Dominican Republic for a year as a penalty for having signed third baseman Adrian Beltre as a 15-year old. Beltre isn’t made a free agent by commissioner Bud Selig because he agreed to take part in the scheme.

2001 - The Red Sox agree to a four-year deal with outfielder Johnny Damon.

2013 - Outfielder Shin-Soo Choo agrees to a seven-year, $130 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power