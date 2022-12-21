This Day in Baseball History: December 21

Braves Franchise History

1935 - The Boston Bees acquire Ray Benge, Tony Cuccinello, Al Lopez and Bobby Regis from the Dodgers in exchange for Ed Brandt and Randy Moore.

MLB History

1960 - Cubs owner Philip Wrigley announces that the club will not have a manager for next season and will instead use a group of coaches that will take turns managing the club. The results are a disaster as Chicago finishes 35 games out of first place.

1981 - The Phillies sign third baseman Mike Schmidt to a six-year deal that will pay him $1.2 million per season.

1982 - After five seasons with the Dodgers, Steve Garvey agrees to a five-year contract with the Padres.

1995 - David Cone re-signs with the Yankees on a three-year, $18 million deal.

1999 - The Dodgers receive a $50,000 fine and are banned from scouting any players from the Dominican Republic for a year as a penalty for having signed third baseman Adrian Beltre as a 15-year old. Beltre isn’t made a free agent by commissioner Bud Selig because he agreed to take part in the scheme.

2001 - The Red Sox agree to a four-year deal with outfielder Johnny Damon.

2013 - Outfielder Shin-Soo Choo agrees to a seven-year, $130 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

