Braves News: What Dansby Swanson’s departure means for Atlanta, Jordan Luplow preview, more

With the future of Dansby Swanson officially announced, the Atlanta Braves must answer the burning question of who will take over at shortstop. The fan-favorite made his Braves debut in 2016 and signed on with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The two parties agreed on a seven-year, $177M contract.

All eyes are shifting to 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom, who made his MLB debut in August. Despite his hot start in the big leagues, most of Braves Country expected the signing of a veteran shortstop to give the rookie some time to develop after Swanson’s departure. However, it is looking like the shortstop position may be up to Grissom after all.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos said the club remains “open-minded” on the matter, but a recent discussion with the media suggests that Grissom gets the nod.

Last month, after Vaughn Grissom had gone to work out with Ron Washington, the coach called Alex Anthopoulos to rave about Grissom. Anthopoulos said Washington seems to really believe in Grissom.



"I was surprised, because Wash isn't the type to rave," Anthopoulos said. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) December 12, 2022

Should Vaughn Grissom not be the man for the job, Orlando Arcia may be available at times. In terms of free agency, Elvis Andrus and Jose Iglesias become the best remaining shortstops on the market and are still viable options.

More Braves News:

The Daily Hammer Podcast previews the Jordan Luplow acquisition and what it means for the Braves outfield.

What does Dansby Swanson’s departure mean for the Braves?

The season in review series continues with Mahki Backstrom and Lisandro Santos.

MLB News:

The Kansas City Royals and RHP Jordan Lyles agreed to a two-year, $17M deal.

The Minnesota Twins have officially announced their one-year, $11M deal with outfielder Joey Gallo.

The New York Yankees have officially announced their nine-year, $360M contract with outfielder Aaron Judge.

The Detroit Tigers and RHP Michael Lorenzen finalized their one-year, $8.5M deal.

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a one-year deal with Matt Carpenter. The deal includes a club option for 2024.

Veteran catcher Austin Hedges has officially agreed to a one-year, $5M deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The New York Mets and reliever Adam Ottavino agreed to a two-year, $14.5M deal.

After an issue within his physical, the San Francisco Giants are postponing the introduction of newly-acquired SS Carlos Correa.

The Washington Nationals avoided arbitration with RHP Tanner Rainey after the two agreed to a one-year, $1.5M contract. The club also officially announced the signing of RHP Erasmo Ramirez to a one-year, $1M deal.

The Oakland A’s agreed to a one-year, $3M deal with starter Drew Rucinski. The deal is pending a physical.

The Los Angeles Angels and utilityman Brandon Drury agreed to a two-year, $17M deal, pending a physical.