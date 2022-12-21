Hot Stove open thread

There was at least one more twist and turn for Major League Baseball’s offseason. In rather shocking fashion, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa pivoted from the 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants and instead agreed to a 12-year, $315 million pact with the New York Mets. San Francisco was set to introduce Correa at a press conference Tuesday, but that was canceled after an issue in his physical showed up. Correa’s agent Scott Boras wasted no time calling up the Mets and the deal was done in the early morning hours. There is still no report of what the issue with Correa’s physical was yet, but it certainly appears to have not been a problem for the Mets.

Boras released the following statement Wednesday in regards to pulling out of the deal with the Giants.

“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras said. “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it. I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.”

Here are the rest of the headlines from Wednesday: