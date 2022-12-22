This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Ryan Klesko to the Padres

Braves Franchise History

1999- The Atlanta Braves acquire second baseman Quilvio Veras, first baseman Wally Joyner and outfielder Reggie Sanders from the Padres in exchange for first baseman Ryan Klesko, second baseman Bret Boone and pitcher Jason Shiell.

1999 - In an interview in Sports Illustrated magazine, Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker offends virtually every race and ethnic group in a hateful outburst. Community leaders, media, management, coaches, and teammates alike call for action to be taken against the lefthander who had 38 saves for Atlanta this past season.

2009 - The Braves acquire Melky Cabrera and minor league pitchers Michael Dunn and Arodys Vizcaino from the Yankees in exchange for Javier Vazquez and Boone Logan.

MLB History

1953 - Jack Dunn III officially turns over the name “Orioles” to the major league franchise. His family had operated the International League Orioles franchise for years in Baltimore.

1962 - Harris County voters approve a bond issue to complete the financing of a new all-weather stadium for the Houston Colt .45’s.

1980 - The Boston Red Sox mail Fred Lynn and Carlton Fisk their new contracts two days after the Basic Agreement’s December 20 deadline. The blunders make their All-Stars eligible for free agency.

1994 - The Cincinnati Reds sign free agent Jack Morris.

2000 - The Seattle Mariners agree to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Bret Boone.

2011 - The Cardinals sign free agent OF Carlos Beltran to a two-year deal worth $26 million. He will play right field, while last season’s starter there, Lance Berkman, will slide over to first base to try to replace Albert Pujols.

2012 - Raul Ibanez returns to Seattle for a third stint with the team, signing a one-year contract

2016 - The Indians sign free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year deal worth $60 million.

2020 - Newly-appointed Philadelphia Phillies team President Dave Dombrowski announces the hiring of Sam Fuld as the team’s General Manager. Fuld, a Stanford University graduate, is the second former player to accede to the GM ranks in recent weeks, following Chris Young with the Texas Rangers.

