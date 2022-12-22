Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Grapefruit League schedule and more

Major League Baseball announced some changes to the Grapefruit League schedule Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Rays’ spring facility in Port Charlotte suffered plenty of damage due to Hurricane Ian. As a result, the Rays will train at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney and will host the New York Yankees there on February 28. The Rays will play the rest of their home games during the month of March at Tropicana Field.

Tampa had been scheduled to play an exhibition game against Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic team on Thursday, March 9. That game will now be hosted by the Atlanta Braves and will be played in North Port at the Braves’ facility. Atlanta will also host the Dominican Republic’s WBC team on March 8.

