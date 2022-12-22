 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hot Stove open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: AUG 21 Astros at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Most of the heavy lifting for Major League Baseball’s offseason has been completed, but there was a surprising number of moves that took place Thursday. The biggest of which was the Reds designating infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment to make room for catcher Curt Casali. Moustakas is still owed $22 million counting his salary for 2023 plus a $4 million buyout on a club option for 2024.

Here are the rest of the headlines for Thursday:

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power