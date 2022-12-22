Hot Stove open thread

Most of the heavy lifting for Major League Baseball’s offseason has been completed, but there was a surprising number of moves that took place Thursday. The biggest of which was the Reds designating infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment to make room for catcher Curt Casali. Moustakas is still owed $22 million counting his salary for 2023 plus a $4 million buyout on a club option for 2024.

Here are the rest of the headlines for Thursday: