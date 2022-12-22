Hot Stove open thread

Most of the heavy lifting for Major League Baseball’s offseason has been completed, but there was a surprising number of moves that took place Thursday. The biggest of which was the Reds designating infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment to make room for catcher Curt Casali. Moustakas is still owed $22 million counting his salary for 2023 plus a $4 million buyout on a club option for 2024.
Here are the rest of the headlines for Thursday:
- The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart. The deal also includes a player option for a second season and will guarantee Barnhart $6.5 million.
- The Red Sox released first baseman Eric Hosmer, who was designated for assignment on December 16.
- The Reds signed outfielder Wil Myers to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2024. The deal guarantees Myers $7.5 million.
- The Nationals claimed infielder Jeter Downs off of waivers from the Red Sox.
