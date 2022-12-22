Braves acquire Lewin Diaz from Baltimore for Cash Considerations

After a quiet Winter Meetings, it is hard to deny the Braves have been one of, if not the most active teams in terms of move in baseball. After the acquisition of Sean Murphy opened up a few spots on the 40-man roster, the Braves continue to make moves to add to their organization depth.

The #Braves today acquired 1B Lewin Díaz from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 23, 2022

If the name Lewin Diaz sounds familiar, it is because the majority of his career has been in the Marlins organization, including his best year to date in 2021. However, this stands out purely as an organizational depth move, as Diaz’s career triple slash of .181/.227/.340 at the major league level offers understanding as to why he has gone from the Marlins to the Pirates to the Orioles and now the Braves over the past two months. With the likelihood that he is a part of the 40-man roster, the Braves have 1 spot currently open.

Despite the clear offensive struggles at the major league level, there are a few points of minimal intrigue for Diaz. He has produced an OPS north of .800 in AAA in each of the past two seasons. He showed a few flashes of his offensive potential in 2021 for the Marlins. Furthermore, he also has graded out as as an excellent fielder at first base during his time in the majors. While that may not offer much value to the Braves with Matt Olson entrenched as the long term option at first in the majors, Diaz’s experience at first could be valuable in case of an injury.

In time, Diaz’s best course of value to the Braves is likely to excel in his ability to hit right-handers. While he has shown that ability in the minors, it has not yet translated at the major league level. Though it may be unlikely that Diaz offers any true measure of value at the major league level for the Braves in time, there is at least a bit of intrigue to see what he can do now that he is apart of the franchise.