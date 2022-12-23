This day Braves History: J.D. Drew leaves Atlanta for Los Angeles

Braves Franchise History

2004: J.D. Drew leaves the Braves to sign a five-year, $55 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drew put up big numbers in his lone season with Atlanta.

2014 - The Braves sign reliever Jason Grilli to a two-year contract.

MLB History

1913 - The Sporting News reports that 15 men died from baseball related injuries during the 1913 season.

1958 - The Philadelphia Phillies acquire Sparky Anderson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Rip Repulski and two other players.

1975 - An arbitrator declares Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally free agents. Both pitchers sat out the option years of their contracts in hopes they would become free to sign with any team. Messersmith will sign with the Dodgers, while McNally will retire.

1994 - With negotiations to resolve the strike at a standstill, Major League owners unilaterally implement a salary cap and revenue sharing on striking players.

1995 - The Cardinals sign outfielder Ron Grant and pitcher Andy Benes.

2000 - The Giants sign Eric Davis. Davis will close out his 17-year career with San Francisco in 2001.

2012 - Nick Swisher agrees to a four-year, $56 million deal with Cleveland.

2016 - The Dodgers re-sign third baseman Justin Turner to a four-year, $64 million deal.

2019 - The Blue Jays sign pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to a four-year, $80 million deal.

