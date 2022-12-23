Daily Hammer Podcast: Dansby Swanson Stands Out Among Shortstops in Braves Franchise History

Several days later, Dansby Swanson now being a Chicago Cub is a sensible reality. It certainly is hard to see him leave Atlanta, but it makes sense that the Braves did not see the value in coming close to the $177M the Cubs guaranteed Swanson. With his time in Atlanta over, a fun discussion is looking at where Swanson compares to other short stops in Braves franchise history. On one hand, its hard to argue he is the best in the history of the franchise. On the other, Swanson established a higher peak than any of his predecessors.

Shawn Coleman looks at Swanson’s Braves career and more in the Daily Hammer:

How does Swanson stack up against other shortstops in franchise history

In terms of peak, Swanson stands alone

The signing of Carlos Correa makes the Mets a legit pennant World Series Contender

However, in terms of power and the bullpen, the Braves could have the advantages where it matters most in the postseason

Finally, the Braves continue to add depth in acquiring Lewin Diaz

