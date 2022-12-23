Braves News: Braves acquire Lewin Diaz, seasons in review, and more

The Atlanta Braves added another first baseman on Thursday night with the acquisition of Lewin Diaz. 26-year-old Diaz was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.

The #Braves today acquired 1B Lewin Díaz from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 23, 2022

After a subpar 2022, Diaz parted ways with the Miami Marlins in November and was designated for assignment. He was then claimed off of waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who later DFA’d him. From there, he was claimed by the O’s.

In 2022, Diaz collected just 27 hits across 160 at-bats. He put together a .169 average. In 2021, though, he put up the best numbers of his career thus far. Even then, his batting average barely scraped .200. His best stats come defensively. Through 753.2 career frames at first base, he has not committed an error and withholds a perfect fielding percentage.

Assuming he makes the 40-man roster, the Braves will have just one spot remaining after the added depth in Lewin Diaz.

Starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs will reunite as the two agreed to a two-year deal worth $19M.

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers was reinstated after his suspension was cut to 194 games. Originally, Bauer was set to have a 324-game suspension.

The Los Angeles Angels have officially announced their two-year, $17M deal with utility player Brandon Drury.

Carlos Correa reportedly took his physical with the New York Mets Thursday.

The Chicago Cubs signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two-year, $6.5M deal. The deal includes a club option for 2024 and potential incentives of up to $3M.

The Cincinnati Reds signed OF Wil Myers to a one-year deal worth $7.5M. His deal could possibly reach $9.5M, but that is dependent on his playing time.

The New York Mets have officially announced the signing of catcher Omar Narvaez to a two-year, $15M deal.

The San Diego Padres have finalized their two-year, $15M contract with reliever Seth Lugo.