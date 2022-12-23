 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 24: Mets go crazy with Correa, Dansby signs with Cubs and more

Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the Carlos Correa signing, the Dansby Swanson signing, and the Braves quite winter.

By Stephen Tolbert
SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-SWANSON-TB Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In Episode 24 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the Mets going crazy in free agency and how it effects the rest of the sport, plus the Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. They also cover the slow off-season for the Braves, some potential moves that still might be out there, and a mailbag.

