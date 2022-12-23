 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Does Mets’ spending spree shape perception of Braves’ offseason?

New York has laid down the gauntlet in bid to end championship drought

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
The New York Mets have spent over $800 million on free agents ... in this month alone. They’ll have a record payroll, with around $111 million in luxury tax penalties.

They’ve been busy, while the Atlanta Braves have signed just two players this winter to the tune of $2.275 million. Should the Mets’ aggressiveness impact the perception of the Braves’ offseason?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive in, plus their last-minute shopping suggestions for a certain general manager.

