Battery Power TV: Does Mets’ spending spree shape perception of Braves’ offseason?

The New York Mets have spent over $800 million on free agents ... in this month alone. They’ll have a record payroll, with around $111 million in luxury tax penalties.

They’ve been busy, while the Atlanta Braves have signed just two players this winter to the tune of $2.275 million. Should the Mets’ aggressiveness impact the perception of the Braves’ offseason?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive in, plus their last-minute shopping suggestions for a certain general manager.

