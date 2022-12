As free agency winds down, with most notable names off the board, I guess we’re transitioning into Trade Land now. The Blue Jays just acquired C/OF Daulton Varsho from the Diamondbacks in exchange for catching prospect/2022 debutee Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Who else is on the block? Will we see any other trades, or is everyone going to go hibernate and emerge in January? Stay tuned.