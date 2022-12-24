This Day in Braves History: Milwaukee signs Rico Carty

Braves Franchise History

1959 - The Milwaukee Braves sign 20-year old Rico Carty out of the Dominican Republic.

MLB History

1967 - Red Sox pitcher Jim Lonborg suffers torn ligaments in his left knee while skiing at Lake Tahoe. Lonborg won the Cy Young Award with a 22-9 record, 3.49 ERA and 246 strikeouts in 1967. Lonborg will pitch 12 more seasons in the majors, but won’t reach double digits in wins again until 1971.

1969 - Curt Flood sends a letter to Commissioner Bowie Kuhn stating his refusal to report to the Philadelphia Phillies after he was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals. Flood cites that he is not a piece of property to be sold. The MLB Players Association announces its support for Flood’s suit against the league and will pay his legal fees.

1986 - Reggie Jackson signs with the Oakland A’s.

2002 - Jose Contreras agrees to a four-year deal with the New York Yankees.

2004 - Jason Varitek agrees to a four-year deal to remain with the Boston Red Sox.

2005 - Reliever Mike Stanton returns to the Nationals on a one-year, $1 million deal.

2015 - Daniel Murphy agrees to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Nationals.

2020 - The Nationals acquire first baseman Josh Bell from the Pirates in exchange for pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean.

