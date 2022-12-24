Braves News: Mets’ spending spree, Spencer Strider’s season recap, and more

It was a quiet Friday in the Atlanta Braves organization as the club’s last move came with the acquisition of Lewin Diaz on Thursday night. Looking forward, it appears that trade moves will be in abundance, considering the most remarkable free agents are finally off the market.

Until then, we’ve got a few notes from the Braves to get us through the holidays.

Braves News:

MLB News:

The San Francisco Giants signed OF Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36M contract. Conforto missed the 2022 season in its entirety after shoulder surgery. The club also signed reliever Taylor Rogers to a three-year, $33M deal.

The New York Yankees signed utilityman Wilmer Difo to a split contract. If he is in the majors, he will earn a salary of $1.2M.

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired INF Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In exchange, the Pirates received a minor league pitcher in Scott Randall.

The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Craig Kimbrel agreed to a one-year, $10M deal. The Phillies will be the seventh team that Kimbrel suits up for.

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired OF Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.