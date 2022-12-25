This Day in MLB History: December 25

MLB History

1940 - South Side Park, the first home of the Chicago White Sox, burns down.

1989 - Billy Martin dies in a car accident in Johnson City, New York at the age of 61. Martin was a former All-Star infielder and the former manager of the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. Martin had five stints as manager of the Yankees and was rumored to be a candidate to replace Lou Piniella at the time of his death. He managed for 18 years and compiled a career record of 1253-1013 while winning five American League pennants and the 1977 World Championship.

2001 - Hideki Matsui signs a one-year, $4.7 million deal to play for the Yomiuri Giants making him the highest paid player in Nippon Pro Baseball History.

2019 - The White Sox sign Edwin Encarnacion to a one-year, $12 million deal that includes a club option for an additional season.

