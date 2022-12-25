Braves News: Max Fried, Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets and more

In what has become one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason, Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets isn’t finished yet. Like the San Francisco Giants, the Mets reportedly have concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired lower right leg. Correa suffered the injury in June 0f 2014 when he was 19 and in the minor leagues. He appeared in 136 games last season and has never missed time with a lower leg injury while in the majors, but his longterm health could be in question.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the issue doesn’t mean that it will prevent the Mets from finalizing the deal, but that it is a complicated situation at the moment.

Braves News

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman discussed a variety of topics in his final mailbag of the year including the possibility of the Braves trading Max Fried this offseason.

It might be wise to listen to offers for all players, but I just don’t see the benefit of moving Max Fried as he enters his third year of arbitration. If he gets approximately $12 million via the arb process, he should be deemed a value. Remember, the Braves gave Drew Smyly $11 million as a free agent before the 2021 season, and a potential recession certainly hasn’t hurt this year’s free agent market.

The idea of trading Fried never made any sense for a team in the Braves’ current situation.

MLB News