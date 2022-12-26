This Day in Braves History: Phil Niekro passes away

Braves Franchise History

1914 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielder Sherry Magee from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Possum Whitted and Oscar Dugey.

2020 - Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro passes away at the age of 81.

MLB History

1906 - NL umpire Hank O’Day suggests that the batter’s box be outlined with white rubber strips rather than chalk to make it impossible for hitters to erase the lines. The rule will never be implemented.

1919 - Red Sox owner Harry Frazier makes a secret agreement to sell Babe Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000.

1950 - Commissioner Happy Chandler announces that the Gillette Razor Company has purchased television rights to the All-Star Game for six years at $6 million dollars. A large portion of the money will go to the players’ pension fund.

1993 - Free agent pitcher Dave Righetti signs a contract with the Oakland Athletics.

2008 - 44-year old Randy Johnson signs a one-year, $8 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

2012 - Former pitcher Ugueth Urbina is released from prison after serving seven years of a 14-year sentence for attempted murder.

