Braves News: Blooper/Passan Rivalry Continues, Seasons Greetings, More

While the rest of the world hopefully enjoyed a Merry Christmas or the continuation of their holiday season, Blooper decided the time was rights to stoke the fires of one of the most heated social media rivalries in baseball.
“The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for Bloop to hear."— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 25, 2022
Merry Christmas, Braves Country! pic.twitter.com/JfQXu2SG8z
Santa didn’t even bother leaving coal for me this year, dude just broke in and punched me in my sleep— Blooper (@BlooperBraves) December 25, 2022
i deserved that one
that was me— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 25, 2022
Since his debut as the Braves mascot, Blooper has always had a flair for controversy and banter with many across the sports world, not just the Braves biggest rivals. For years, Passan has developed a reputation for snazzy one-liners and retorts on social media. The end result is the continuation of a good-natured back and forth rivalry that results in good humor and a bit of humility for Blooper.
Hope each of you, and your families and friends, are having a happy and healthy holiday season.
