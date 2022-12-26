 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Blooper/Passan Rivalry Continues, Seasons Greetings, More

Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

While the rest of the world hopefully enjoyed a Merry Christmas or the continuation of their holiday season, Blooper decided the time was rights to stoke the fires of one of the most heated social media rivalries in baseball.

Since his debut as the Braves mascot, Blooper has always had a flair for controversy and banter with many across the sports world, not just the Braves biggest rivals. For years, Passan has developed a reputation for snazzy one-liners and retorts on social media. The end result is the continuation of a good-natured back and forth rivalry that results in good humor and a bit of humility for Blooper.

Hope each of you, and your families and friends, are having a happy and healthy holiday season.

MLB News

  • Teams appear to be to be checking in with the Red Sox on the avaliablity of Chris Sale. Sale is certainly an interesting target, as he has had plenty of issues with injuries and is owed $55M over the next two years. But if right, Sale still has plenty of intrigue as a difference maker on the mound.

