Battery Power Podcast Episode 383: Amid the holiday quiet

Christmas is now in the rearview mirror and the end of the 2022 is close. Most of baseball was quiet through the holiday weekend, and the MLB offseason has a long runway. There is still much to discuss with the Atlanta Braves, and that is the backdrop for the latest episode of the Battery Power Podcast.
Episode 383 features a conversation between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman on the following topics:
- Dansby Swanson is off to Chicago, leaving the Braves with uncertainty at shortstop
- It was apparently never close between Atlanta and Swanson from a contractual standpoint
- Checking in on the latest on-the-record comments from Alex Anthopoulos before the holidays
- Jordan Luplow arrives in Atlanta to potentially provide flexibility and a bit of pop against left-handed pitchers
- Peeking at the Braves roster as the end of 2022 is near
- The Carlos Correa saga has featured many twists and turns and involved several franchises at this point
- Unpacking the Max Fried “rumor” from earlier this month
- Christmas movies? Christmas movies.
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...