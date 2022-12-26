 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hot stove open thread, 12/26/2022

What will happen this week?

By Ivan the Great
It’s kind of an interesting week — usually the span between Christmas and New Year’s is a real shutdown period — but the timing of it all, with both of those holidays falling on Sundays, makes it a little unclear whether any teams will resume activities between the two sets of holiday weekends.

Nothing much has really happened today, aside from a few minor league deals, but tomorrow is another day.

I hope you all are staying warm, unless you’re supposed to be staying frosty, in which case I hope you’re staying frosty.

Bonus points if you can guess the player in the story cover photo — your hint is “2017.”

