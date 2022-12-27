This Day in MLB History: December 27

Dec 27

MLB History

1919 - One day after working out a deal to sell Babe Ruth to the Yankees, Red Sox owner Harry Frazee says his team will deal any player except Harry Hooper. They will then deal Hooper to the White Sox following the 1920 season.

1967 - Red Sox pitcher Jim Lonborg undergoes surgery on his left knee, four days after a skiing accident. Lonborg will struggle to regain his form following the injury.

1984 - Ed Whitson agrees to a five-year, $4.4 million deal with the Yankees. The marriage doesn’t last long as during his second season with the club, Whitson gets so rattled at Yankee Stadium that manager Lou Piniella will refuse to use him during home games. The Yankees will trade him back to San Diego.

1994 - Julio Franco, Pete Incaviglia and Eric Hillman agree to contracts with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Pacific League.

2001 - The Mets acquire first baseman Mo Vaughn from the Angels in exchange for Kevin Appier and cash.

2004 - Moises Alou agrees to a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants where he will be managed by his father Felipe Alou.

2012 - Hideki Matsui announces his retirement at a press conference in New York.

2018 - Nelson Cruz agrees to a one-year deal with the Twins worth $14.3 million.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.