Braves News: Atlanta Brings Back Jackson Stephens, More

Thought the Christmas holiday may be here and gone, it still may be a bit of time before any more significant baseball moves or news occur. However, the Braves have remained among the most active teams in baseball since the Winter Meetings, as they reunited with reliever Jackson Stephens on Monday to fill there 40-man roster once again.

The moves for Hoy Park, Jordan Luplow, Lewin Diaz, and now Stephens could all be viewed as depth signings simply to fill out the 40-man roster, which had a few openings after the Sean Murphy Trade. While the Braves moved quickly to fill out their 40-man roster, it seems logical that they will remain busy to find ways to continue addressing needs as the offseason progresses.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss many Braves topics as 2022 draws to a close in the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

