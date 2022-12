Here are Tuesday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:

Former Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has agreed to a deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The Mets officially announced the signing of reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year deal. To make room on the 40-man roster, New York designated former Braves reliever William Woods for assignment.

The Pirates and free agent lefty Rich Hill agreed on a one-year deal worth $8 million.